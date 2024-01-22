Passengers applaud as plane makes bumpy landing during Storm Isha

Passengers flying from Tenerife to Stansted Airport showed appreciation for their pilot as they made a bumpy landing amid strong winds from Storm Isha.

Footage from the plane’s cabin shows travellers applauding as the plane hit the tarmac at the London aiport after a turbulent landing on Monday, 22 January.

Many planes faced long delays and diversions over the weekend, with several Edinburgh-bound flights landing in Cologne, Germany.

The UK has faced 80mph winds, with parts of Scotland seeing gusts of up to 100mph, affecting travel by road, air, and sea.