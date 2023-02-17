A reporter on Good Morning Britain was almost blown away by strong winds as she covered Storm Otto in Scotland on Friday (17 February).

Juliet Dunlop was speaking from the seaside town of North Berwick as powerful gusts disrupted her report.

“It’s quite difficult to stand,” she says to the camera, as the audio starts to break up.

Yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued for the whole of Scotland - and a stretch of north and north-east England - with gusts in excess of 75mph expected.

