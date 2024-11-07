Stormy Daniels labeled Donald Trump a “lunatic” as she claimed Kamala Harris lost the US election because of racism.

The woman at the center of Trump’s hush money trial hit out at the Republican as he looks set to become the 47th president of the United States.

Ms Daniels said she is “shocked and ashamed of what has happened in my country”, when she appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (6 November).

She said: “You cannot tell me that it’s not because of racism that she [Kamala Harris] did not win.”