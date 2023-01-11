Starmer says Tories have gone from 'clapping the nurses to sacking the nurses'

Sir Keir Starmer said that the Conservative Party has gone from “clapping the nurses to sacking the nurses” in the first Prime Minister’s Questions of 2023 today, 11 January.

The Labour leader’s criticism came on the day that around 20,000 ambulance staff went on strike for a second time in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Nurses, who staged industrial action in December to demand fair pay and improved patient safety, will strike again on 18 and 19 January in England, the Royal College of Nursing has confirmed.

