A Sky News journalist challenged Rishi Sunak on his whereabouts over the last week after strike action by nurses and ambulance staff.

The prime minister was asked "where have you been?" on the day that Border Force staff began an eight-day walkout.

"I'm really sad and disappointed about the disruption that's being caused to so many people's lives, particularly at Christmas," Mr Sunak said, before insisting that the government had acted fairly and reasonably in setting public sector pay.

Mr Sunak urged the public to check their journeys before they set out to travel for Christmas.

