Rwanda cannot hold ‘many thousands’ of migrants, says refugee living in country

Rwanda does not have the capacity to hold “many thousands” of people as Suella Braverman has claimed, a refugee living in the country has said.

Fesseha Teame, 48, who fled to Rwanda from Eritrea, said: “In terms of capacity, I am not sure if [the country] is ready to handle thousands of refugees.”

The father-of-four’s comments came after the home secretary dismissed the suggestion that Rwanda could only take 200 people as a “completely false narrative peddled by critics who want to scrap the deal”.

