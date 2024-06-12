The ITV journalist who interviewed Rishi Sunak after he left the D-Day commemorations in Normandy early has said the prime minister’s team requested the meeting take place on that day.

Mr Sunak has been criticised for skipping the main international event last Thursday (6 June).

Footage from the interview also shows the prime minister apologising to journalist Paul Brand and saying the events he did attend “ran over” time.

Speaking to LBC after the preview clip was published, the ITV journalist told LBC that it was Mr Sunak’s team who specifically requested a slot last Thursday.

“We had given them several different days that we were available - including the Friday and Sunday of last week,” Mr Brand said.

“And they came back and said the only day that he was available - that fitted - was Thursday.”