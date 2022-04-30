Britain set for ‘mixed bag’ of sunshine and showers over bank holiday weekend

Britain is set for a “mixed bag” of sunshine and showers over the bank holiday weekend, with temperatures potentially hitting 19C at their peak.

By Saturday afternoon, a “north-south divide” will emerge, with England and Wales enjoying “wall-to-wall sunshine”, and Scotland and Northern Ireland will experience wetter conditions, according to the Met Office.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “I am hopeful that people will be able to make the most of the bank holiday.”