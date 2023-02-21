Shelves left bare after supply issues lead to supermarket rations

Supply chain issues have forced supermarkets across the UK to impose food rations on their customers.

This footage shows shelves left bare after a combination of bad weather conditions and transport issues led to chaos.

Asda customers will be limited to buying just three items of certain fruits and vegetables.

Similarly, Morrisons said it would be introducing limits of two selected items.

While initially, it was tomatoes that were short of supply, the issues have now spread to other fruits and vegetables.

