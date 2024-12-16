Video captured the horrifying moment an SUV slams into a Houston barber shop, injuring several customers including a child.

Surveillance video shared by 32 Degrees Barbershop in Houston on Sunday (15 December) shows the SUV crashing through the building,

Alongside the video, the barber shop staff shared an update on the young boy injured in the crash, who is now recovering in hospital.

A member of staff said: “The kid is doing much better and is now recovering in the ICU. I just ask that you all keep the prayers going for the little man. He’s a great kid that loves to talk trash to his barber. He’s funny too!”