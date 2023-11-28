Doctor Hilary Jones has issued advice on swine flu after the UK detected its first case of a new human strain.

A patient, who lives in North Yorkshire, was diagnosed after being tested by their GP.

Speaking on the ITV Lorraine show on Tuesday (28 November), Dr Hilary said: “We should not be worried at this stage.

“The person who suffered is recovering well.

“Contact tracing will need to be done. This is part of flu surveillance, they do it all the time.”