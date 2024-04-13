Police have confirmed five people have been killed and their attacker shot dead following a horrific attack at a Sydney shopping centre on Saturday (13 April).

A New South Wales Police officer confronted the attacker at Westfield Bondi Junction and shot him dead as he faced her and raised a knife.

Anthony Cooke, assistant commissioner of New South Wales Police, said: “A man walked into Westfield at Bondi Junction, he left the centre very shortly after and returned… as he moved through the centre he engaged with about nine people.

“It is clear that during that engagement he caused harm to those people, we believe by stabbing them with a weapon he was carrying.”