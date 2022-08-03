Nancy Pelosi says US wants Taiwan to have ‘freedom with security’

Nancy Pelosi has said the US wants Taiwan to have “freedom with security” during her visit to the country on 3 August.

Speaking from Taipei, Pelosi spoke of a “struggle between autocracy and democracy in the world,” and said her delegation’s visit was to “show the world the success” of the Taiwanese.

The speaker of the House of Representatives also warned of the influence Chinese money can have in winning international support.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said Chinese military live-fire exercises around the country “unilaterally undermine regional peace and stability.”

