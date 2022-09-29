Liz Truss confirms she wants to make spending cuts across government departments

Liz Truss has confirmed she is looking for funding cuts across the public services, declaring that there are “plenty of areas” where taxpayers’ money could be saved.

The prime minister added that she wants to focus taxpayer money on “frontline services” including “getting GP appointments” and “delivering on road projects.”

“There are plenty of areas where the government can become more efficient. We’re continually reviewing to make sure we’re getting good value for money and I think that’s what taxpayers expect,” Ms Truss said.

