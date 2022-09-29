Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have ‘fixed’ energy crisis, Tory minister claims

Chris Philp, the chief secretary to the treasury, has claimed Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have “fixed” the UK’s energy crisis.

The Tory minister made the comments on Thursday morning, speaking to Sky News, and also suggested the chancellor shouldn’t resign.

“What we need is an economy delivering the future,” Mr Philp said.

“He and the prime minister working together, have fixed this energy crisis for families... I think families up and down the country will be pleased they’ve got a prime minister and chancellor who have taken urgent, decisive action.”

