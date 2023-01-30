How it all played out: A timeline of Nadhim Zahawi’s tax controversy

Rishi Sunak has sacked Nadhim Zahawi following an ethics inquiry and days of intense pressure - but exactly how did we get here?

The former chancellor’s downfall dates back to April 2021, when Mr Zahawi was a business minister meeting with officials from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

In July 2022, newspaper reports claimed that his tax affairs were being investigated, leading to Mr Zahawi claiming he was being “smeared” by the media.

Come October, he had failed to disclose “relevant information” as new government roles were being appointed and by January, his affairs dominated the news.

