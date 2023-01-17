Teachers and nurses announce more strike action in pay disputes

Teachers and nurses have announced further strike action in disputes over pay.

Nine out of ten members of the National Education Union voted to walk out in seven days of action in February and March.

More than 23,000 schools in England and Wales are expected to be affected, but any individual school will only be impacted by four of the days, the union said.

The announcement came as the Royal College of Nursing announced plans to stage two more strikes on February 6 and 7.

