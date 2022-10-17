Firefighters douse burning Tesla with water after battery catches fire

A Tesla was engulfed in flames after its battery caught fire in Florida, as a top official warned of increased electric car blazes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Flames can be seen raging underneath the vehicle in a short clip taken in Naples, Florida, last week after the state was hit by one of the deadliest storms in its recent history.

“There’s a ton of EVs (electric vehicles) disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start,” marshal Jimmy Patronis warned.

“That’s a new challenge our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale.”

Sign up for our newsletters.