Semi truck flips over barrier on Texas overpass, killing driver

An 18-wheeler semi truck flipped over the barrier of a highway overpass in Texas on Tuesday, 20 September, killing the driver at the scene.

Footage shows the big rig losing control on the overpass, before flipping over a concrete barrier onto the road below about an hour north of Dallas. The vehicle caught fire, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

Police said that the semi truck collided with another vehicle.

No other people were injured and the driver’s identity has not been released.

