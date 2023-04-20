Independent TV
Moment driver discovered to be ‘smuggling’ two women into Texas
The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested and charged a woman with human smuggling after she was found with female illegal immigrants in her sedan.
Lidia Elizabeth Badillo, 38, was pulled on 12 April 12 while driving a gold Chevrolet Malibu in Jim Hogg County.
During the stop, the trooper discovered she was smuggling two immigrants from El Salvador.
In footage of the incident, Badillo can be heard saying she was going out to get drinks and then appeared to start flirting with the trooper, telling him he was handsome.
02:09