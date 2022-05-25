Joe Biden says America “has to act” on gun control in the wake of a mass shooting at a primary school in south Texas.

Nineteen young children and two adults were killed after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde.

The 18-year-old suspect, named as Salvador Ramos, was shot dead by law enforcement.

“It’s time to turn this pain into action, for every parent, for every citizen of this country,” Mr Biden said.

“We have to make it clear to every elected official in this country: It’s time to act.”

Sign up for our newsletters.