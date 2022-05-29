Trump says Texas school shooter will be ‘eternally damned to burn in fires of hell’

Donald Trump has suggested the Texas school shooter will be “eternally damned to burn in the fires of hell”.

The former US president made his comments as he addressed the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston, Texas, less than 300 miles away from the school where Salvador Ramos killed 21 people in Uvalde.

“The monster who committed this crime is pure evil, pure cruelty, pure hatred,” Trump said.

“While those he slaughtered are now in heaven, he will be eternally damned to burn in the fires of hell.”

