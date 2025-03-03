Tourists have been warned about violence in the Thai tourist hotspot of Pattaya after a string of incidents.

It comes after a British man was knocked out by a bouncer outside a club. The tourist, 62, had reportedly tried to enter the strip club but was blocked for allegedly aggressive behaviour.

CCTV footage shows the man being punched in the infamous Walking Street. Medics later arrived to give the man treatment before taking him to hospital.

Another British man was knocked unconscious in a similar incident in May last year.

Former fishing village Pattaya became popular with American troops in the 1950s and 1960s. It is now the world's biggest sex holiday destination.