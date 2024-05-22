Wildlife officer carried away on stretcher after being attacked by bear in forest

A wildlife officer survived being mauled by a bear while patrolling a mountain in Thailand.

An officer with the Phu Khieo Wildlife Sanctuary in Chaiyaphum province was walking through the woods when an Asian black bear appeared from behind the trees and swiped at him with its large claws on 17 May.

Danai, 39, collapsed onto the forest floor as the animal proceeded to bite his face and torso.

Other park staff drove the bear away by bashing it with sticks and after it fled into the jungle, they called rescuers for help to bring the injured officer down from the mountain.

Footage shows a rescue team navigating the terrain as they carried Danai on a stretcher.

He suffered wounds on his chest, shoulder, back, and hips, but is now in a safe condition.