Biker narrowly avoids being hit by train after ignoring level crossing barriers

Footage shows the moment a bungling biker narrowly avoids being hit by a train after ignoring barriers at a level crossing in Thailand.

The motorcycle rider is seen bumping his head on the metal barrier, which was lowered as a train approached the crossing in Chonburi province on 15 January.

He was almost knocked off of his seat but managed to manoeuvre his vehicle back behind the barrier before the train thundered past.

“The State Railway of Thailand asks for the cooperation of motorists in passing through the railway-car level intersections. Be careful. Strictly follow the traffic rules,” the state-owned rail operator wrote, sharing the footage.

“Pay attention to warning signs to ensure the safety of your life.”