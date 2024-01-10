Thames Water extracts sewage after it spilled into homes and gardens

A tanker pumped out excess sewage from the Lightlands Lane pumping station in Cookham, Berskhire, on Wednesday (10 January) after residents in the flooded village said sewage spilled into their homes and gardens.

The pumping station had flooded after recent heavy rainfall.

Water firm Thames Water has apologised to residents.

The company said in a statement: “Unfortunately, flood defences next to Lightlands Lane Sewage Pumping Station were overwhelmed following recent heavy rainfall. This caused the site to flood, affecting our ability to pump sewage away from nearby properties. Our engineers will continue to carry out necessary repairs where it is safe to do so.”