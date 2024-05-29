Thief helps himself to bottle of Prosecco before stealing pub till draw

An intruder helped himself to a bottle of prosecco to drink while he broke into a pub in Essex.

CCTV from The Inn at Belfairs, in Leigh-on-Sea, captured the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning (25 May).

In a statement, the pub owner Greg Weller said: “This pathetic excuse of a human broke into our restaurant at 2.13am and was backwards and forwards taking bits out the restaurant.

“Anyone with any information please contact us on 01702 470000 or email theinnatbelfairs@gmail.com.”

Essex Police said it was investigating reports of a burglary.