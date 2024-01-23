North Carolina school removes bathroom mirrors to cut down on TikToks

A North Carolina middle school has removed bathroom mirrors after students were cutting classes to make TikTok videos.

The Alamance-Burlington School System announced that Southern Alamance Middle School had mirrors removed from its hallway bathrooms to reduce distractions.

While not everybody approves of the change, the school says the punishment appears to be working as children are leaving classes less often.

The school district also implemented Smart Pass, a digital hall pass system, to allow students to check in and out when they leave classrooms.