Watch reckless motorcyclist’s incriminating TikTok clips that led to arrest

Police have mocked a reckless biker after finding a “treasure trove” of incriminating clips he posted on TikTok, which were used as evidence for his arrest.

Kane Tilney terrorised Darlington, County Durham, with his dangerous driving and bike stunts.

He regularly hurtled around the town on his motorbike and filmed his exploits, which he then posted on social media.

Clips showed the 23-year-old riding on pavements, on the wrong side of the road and without a helmet.

Durham Constabulary were able to use the “treasure trove” of videos to charge him with 20 offences.

Tilney admitted the offences on 10 November and was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 24 months.