Matt Hancock ‘won’t miss backstabbing’ MPs in parliament

Matt Hancock has revealed that the one thing he will not miss about being in parliament is “backstabbing” MPs.

The MP for West Suffolk had the Conservative whip removed after announcing that he was to be a contestant on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Mr Hancock claimed that the decision - which prompted heavy criticism - was to raise the profile of his dyslexia campaign.

He has since announced that he will not stand at the next general election.

