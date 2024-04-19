Tim Peake makes ‘exciting’ UK space mission announcement

British astronaut Tim Peake has announced an “exciting” new UK space mission.

Peake, who became the first official British astronaut to walk in space, revealed he is coming out of retirement for a special mission.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart breakfast on Friday (19 April), he said: “I am working with the UK Space Agency and a company called Axiom Space and we are looking at putting together a UK mission to the International Space Station which is really exiciting.

“It will be great for British science and technology.”