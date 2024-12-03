Independent TV
Michelin-starred chef makes Christmas plea after thieves steal 2,500 pies
A Michelin-starred chef has urged thieves to “do the right thing” after criminals stole 2,500 of his finest Christmas pies.
Tommy Banks, a judge on the Great British Menu, revealed his van was stolen from the Barker business park near Ripon on Monday morning (2 December).
The chef urged those responsible to ensure the food is not wasted and instead given to those in need.
He said: “The pies are all in boxes with my name on so not very easy to sell. If you are the thieves and read this I urge you to the drop the pies off somewhere. So we can at least give them to people who need food and they are not wasted.”
