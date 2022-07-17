Tory leadership candidates asked if they would ‘sit down with Putin’

The five remaining Conservative leadership candidates were asked if they would sit down with Vladimir Putin at the G20 during the latest round of ITV debates.

Penny Mordaunt said: "Not under current circumstances."

Tom Tugendhat said "no," adding "sitting down with Vladimir Putin is not the right answer now."

Kemi Badenoch said: "No, I wouldn't either. It hasn't worked for all the people before, I wouldn't waste my time."

Liz Truss said: "I would go there and call Putin out."

Rishi Sunak also said he wouldn't.

