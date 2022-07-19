Kemi Badenoch has been eliminated from the Tory leadership race, leaving Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss vying for a place in the final two.

The former minister received 59 votes, falling behind her rivals.

Mr Sunak still leads the field with 118 votes, ahead of Ms Mordaunt’s 92 and Ms Truss with 86.

Another vote will take place on Wednesday (20 July), which will leave just two candidates remaining.

The winner of the contest is expected to be announced on 5 September, after a summer of campaigning and hustings.

