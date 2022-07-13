Keir Starmer has accused Tory leadership candidates of trying to “rewrite history” over Boris Johnson’s tax rises.

The Labour leader attacked the prime minister - and those fighting to replace him - in what was likely Mr Johnson’s penultimate session of PMQs.

“Over the weekend, the candidates to replace him have promised £330bn in giveaways... sadly they haven’t found time to explain how they’re paying for it,” Mr Starmer said

“They all backed 15 tax rises and now they’re acting as they’ve just arrived from the moon, saying it shouldn’t have happened.”

