Wisconsin train derailment sends containers into Mississippi river

A train derailed in southwestern Wisconsin on Thursday, 27 April, sending two containers falling into the Mississippi River.

It is the latest in a string of similar derailment incidents in the US.

The train was carrying hazardous materials according to Crawford County emergency management specialist Marc Myhre.

He said that the cars that fell into the river were not carrying such materials.

At least one crew member received medical attention, BNSF Railway said.

