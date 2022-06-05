Tropical storm floods streets in Miami

Heavy rain brought on by a tropical storm flooded streets in Miami, Florida.

This video, posted on social media by Miami Fire and Rescue Office of Public Information early on Saturday morning (4 June), shows a car half-submerged in water.

Heavy rain was predicted to continue in Miami throughout Saturday afternoon.

Miami Fire and Rescue warned drivers against driving through flooded roadways and said that they had multiple highwater vehicles helping people to evacuate their vehicles.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.