A January 6 rioter has thanked Donald Trump for his pardon and revealed the first thing he is going to do upon his release.

Kevin Loftus appeared in shock at the presidential pardon as he was released from a detention center on Tuesday (21 January).

He said: “I'm going to get that thing framed, dude, and put it on the wall, I swear to God. Because people like us don't have them.”

Mr Loftus then revealed he was going to go get a steak, adding: “The big one. You know, the big, the big porterhouse. It's already arranged. But until I get there, it's going to be all the stuff I seen on TV that I couldn't have.”