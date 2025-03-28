Trump insists US ‘needs’ Greenland for international security

Donald Trump insisted the United States “needs” Greenland for international security.

As vice president JD Vance visited Greenland on Friday (28 March), Trump was asked if the trip could mean a larger US military presence being deployed there eventually.

Trump didn’t answer the question, but told reporters in the Oval Office: “Greenland’s very important for the peace of the world.

“I think Denmark understands, and I think the European Union understands it. And if they don’t, we’re going to have to explain it to them.”