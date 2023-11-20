Trump vows to ‘take over’ Washington DC: ‘We are going to make it beautiful’

Donald Trump has vowed to “take over” Washington DC if re-elected, describing the US capital city as “a nightmare of murder and crime”.

The former president made a campaign speech in Iowa over the weekend, branding DC the “crime centre of our country”.

“We will take our horribly run Washington DC capital... and cleanup, renovate and rebuild our capital city so it is no longer a nightmare of murder and crime,” he said.

“It will become the most beautiful capital anywhere in the world. We’re going to take over the capital and we’re going to make it beautiful, we are going to make it safe, we’re going to make it great.”