Trump indulges suggestion of putting Kamala Harris in ring with Mike Tyson

Donald Trump welcomed a suggestion that Kamala Harris should be "put in the ring" with Mike Tyson.

The former president, who has described himself as a "protector" of women, appeared to react to an audience member's comment during a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania.

“He says, ‘Put Mike in the ring with Kamala.’ That will be interesting,” Mr Trump said as the crowd cheered.

It came after the Republican candidate declared that he would protect women "whether they like it or not" if he wins a second term in the White House.