Sir Keir Starmer has revealed the vow he made to Donald Trump about the UK and US's relationship.

The pair met for the first time in September when they had dinner at Trump Tower in New York.

At the time, the prime minister was in the US for the UN General Assembly before Mr Trump became president-elect.

Speaking at the Lord Mayor's Banquet on Monday, 2 December, Sir Keir said: "I told him that we will invest more deeply than ever in this transatlantic bond with our American friends in the years to come."