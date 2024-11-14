Watch Donald Trump and Elon Musk perform a bizarre duet of God Bless America at Mar-a-Lago.

The President-elect and his new chief efficiency officer joined opera singer Chris Macchio for a rendition of the American classic at a party on Wednesday evening (13 November).

The performance came after Trump flew to Washington to meet President Joe Biden face-to-face for the first time since the country’s November 8 election.

The President-elect shook Biden's hand inside the White House’s Oval Office, having declined to participate in the ritual four years ago.