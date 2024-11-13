Watch moment Biden and Trump come face-to-face for first time since election

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump came face-to-face for the first time since the country’s November 8 election during a traditional meeting as part of the handoff of power.

The President-elect shook Biden's hand inside the White House’s Oval Office during Wednesday’s face-to-face meeting — having declined to participate in the ritual four years ago.

"Donald, congratulations," Biden said, greeting Trump with a handshake.

"Thank you very much," Trump added.

"Politics is tough, and it is, in many cases, not a very nice world.

"But it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much."

President Biden once again reiterated the Democrat’s wishes for a "smooth transition" of power ahead of Trump's inauguration in February.