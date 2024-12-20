Elizabeth Warren’s three-word Elon Musk rebuff as US government shutdown looms

"Ask Elon Musk," Elizabeth Warren declared when asked whether there would be a government shutdown.

It came after Democrats in the House of Representatives killed a spending deal approved by President-elect Donald Trump with the help of conservative Republicans after the billionaire scuttled the original bipartisan deal.

The bill failed after the House of Representatives with all but two Democrats and 38 Republicans voting against it, and 172 Republicans voting for it.

Democrats have criticised Mr Musk after his opposition to House Speaker Mike Johnson’s proposed congressional spending bill led Mr Trump and JD Vance to order Republicans not to support it, leaving the federal government hurtling toward another shutdown.