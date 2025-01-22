Donald Trump's five-word response to Bishop Mariann Budde's plea for mercy

Donald Trump has responded after Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde pleaded with the president to show Christian mercy to immigrants and members of the LGBT+ community.

Trump was asked for his verdict on the bishop’s comments during the National Prayer Service on Tuesday (21 January), stating: “They can do much better”.

The president asked reporters: “What did you think? Do you like it? Did you find it exciting?

“Not too exciting, was it? I didn’t think it was a good service. Thank you very much.”

Trump then added: “They can do much better.”