Donald Trump paused his speech to the National Rifle Association (NRA) on Saturday 18 May because a fly was buzzing around him.

Mr Trump, who spoke in Texas in an effort to consolidate conservative support for his presidential campaign, was upset by the insect and likened it to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“RFK Jr is radical left, he reminds me of this fly that is driving me crazy up here,” the Republican candidate said from the stage.

“This fly is brutal... I don’t like flies!”