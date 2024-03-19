Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:33
Trump calls Navarro imprisonment a ‘disgrace’ as he votes in Florida
Donald Trump cast his ballot at a recreation centre in Palm Beach, Florida, before he told reporters that his former adviser Peter Navarro was treated “unfairly” by the Biden administration.
Florida was one of five states holding presidential primaries on Tuesday 19 March as Joe Biden and Mr Trump continue to lock up support around the country after becoming their parties’ presumptive nominees.
Navarro 74, was convicted last year after ignoring a subpoena from a House committee investigating the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot.
He began a four-month jail term for contempt of Congress in federal prison on Tuesday.
The former president criticised Navarro’s treatment as he left the polling station, calling it a “shame” and a “disgrace” to the nation.
Up next
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
01:08
Baftas 2024 winner explains how film industry can be more ‘accessible’
02:19
Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
01:19
Laura Kenny shares moment she decided to retire from Olympic cycling
01:27
Culture secretary grilled on annual turnover of Manchester United
01:19
WWE star Gunther praises Triple H’s impact ahead of WrestleMania XL
01:08
Forest drop into PL relegation zone after being deducted four points
01:19
Iraq: Mudslides rush down roads as city of Duhok suffers severe floods
00:44
Stunning cherry blossom trees bloom early in Japan for spring
00:31
Watch: Volcano erupts in Iceland spewing bright orange lava into air
00:42
Homes flattened as tornado rips through Ohio’s Logan County
01:15
Sydney Sweeney explains why she ‘loves’ working on horror films
01:35
Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham impress Gordon Ramsay with beef wellington
00:40
Christina Applegate relies on ‘sick sense of humour’ to deal with MS
01:14