Moment Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro turns himself in to Florida jail

Watch the moment former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro surrenders to authorities on Tuesday 19 March, at a prison facility near Miami, Florida to begin a four-month jail sentence.

He will be the first Donald Trump-era official to be jailed for contempt of Congress.

Navarro, 74, was convicted last year after ignoring a subpoena from a House committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.

He stopped in the car park of a shopping centre to speak to reporters before reporting to federal prison in Miami.

A Supreme Court justice denied his last-ditch appeal to stay out of jail on Monday.