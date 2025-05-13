For President Donald Trump, accepting a free Air Force One replacement from Qatar is a no-brainer.

But Trump’s plan threatens to turn a global symbol of American power into an airborne collection of ethical, legal, security and counterintelligence concerns.

Trump tried to tamp down some of the opposition by saying he would donate the plane to a future presidential library after his term ends. Democrats are united in outrage over the plan.

Even some of the Republican president’s allies have expressed concerns.